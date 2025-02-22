TNI Morning News Headlines – February 22, 2025

➡️OSRTC bus en-route to Puri rams into electric pole near Muchuranali village in Sundargarh, several devotees injured.
➡️Holy water of Triveni Sangam brought to UP jails, 90 thousand inmates get Kumbh experience.
➡️India’s GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India.
➡️EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen to visit India on February 27-28.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to be guest of honour at Mauritius’ National Day, to visit the Country on March 11-12.
➡️Pakistan to repatriate 22 Indian fishermen as they complete their sentences.
➡️Kash Patel sworn in as 9th Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita.
➡️New bat coronavirus with human transmission potential discovered in China.
➡️Champions Trophy: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs.
