Odisha Budget 2021-22: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Monday presented the Annual Budget for 2021-22 in the State Assembly with an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, an increase of around 13% compared to the previous fiscal year.

The budgetary outlay includes an outlay of Rs 85,000 crore for administrative expenditure & Rs 75,000 crore for programme expenditure.

Rs 200 crore will be spent for a new scheme ‘MUKTA’ for generating employment in urban areas.

Here are the Key Highlights:

Education

➡️ Rs 24,370 crore in Education and Skill Development sector

➡️ Rs 3,066 crore for Samagra Sikshya Abhiyan

➡️ Rs 957 crore for Mid-day Meal Scheme

➡️ Rs 4,370 crore for Education and skill development

➡️ Rs 253 crore for Mo school

Health

➡️ Rs 9164-crore for health sector

➡️ Rs 3,500 crore over 3 years to convert SCB Medical College into ‘AIIMS Plus institute

➡️ Rs 500 crore has been allocated for SCB Medical College for 2021-22

➡️ Rs 3,906 cr for undertaking various women and child centric policies

➡️ Rs 2,286 cr for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan

➡️ Rs 378 cr cr to improve health status of children below the age of 6 years

➡️ Rs 51 cr for SOPAN scheme

Agriculture

➡️ Rs 17,469 crore to Agriculture and allied activities

➡️ Rs 1800 crore for Kalia Scheme

➡️ Rs 1,415 crore for the Fisheries and Animal Resources

Infrastructure

➡️ Rs 3000 Crore for Housing

➡️ Rs 12,000 crore for piped drinking water supply

➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Biju Expressway

➡️ Rs 912 Cr– Biju Setu Yojana

➡️ Rs 2000 Cr for PMGSY

➡️ Rs 100 Cr for improving airstrips in Odisha

➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Cuttack bus terminal

➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Baramunda Bus Stand

Miscellaneous

➡️ Rs 1.256 lakh crore revenue receipts

➡️ Rs 18465 crore market borrowing

➡️ Rs 37500 crore State own tax

➡️ Rs 120 Cr for Elephant corridor power infra improvement

➡️ Rs 500 crore corpus fund to pay wage of MGNREGA

➡️ Rs 1270 crore for Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana

➡️ Rs 200 crore for New scheme MUKTA for generating employment in urban areas

➡️ Rs 969 crore for distribution of rice at Rs 1 per kg