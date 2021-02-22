Odisha Budget 2021-22: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Monday presented the Annual Budget for 2021-22 in the State Assembly with an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, an increase of around 13% compared to the previous fiscal year.
The budgetary outlay includes an outlay of Rs 85,000 crore for administrative expenditure & Rs 75,000 crore for programme expenditure.
Rs 200 crore will be spent for a new scheme ‘MUKTA’ for generating employment in urban areas.
Here are the Key Highlights:
Education
➡️ Rs 24,370 crore in Education and Skill Development sector
➡️ Rs 3,066 crore for Samagra Sikshya Abhiyan
➡️ Rs 957 crore for Mid-day Meal Scheme
➡️ Rs 4,370 crore for Education and skill development
➡️ Rs 253 crore for Mo school
Health
➡️ Rs 9164-crore for health sector
➡️ Rs 3,500 crore over 3 years to convert SCB Medical College into ‘AIIMS Plus institute
➡️ Rs 500 crore has been allocated for SCB Medical College for 2021-22
➡️ Rs 3,906 cr for undertaking various women and child centric policies
➡️ Rs 2,286 cr for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan
➡️ Rs 378 cr cr to improve health status of children below the age of 6 years
➡️ Rs 51 cr for SOPAN scheme
Agriculture
➡️ Rs 17,469 crore to Agriculture and allied activities
➡️ Rs 1800 crore for Kalia Scheme
➡️ Rs 1,415 crore for the Fisheries and Animal Resources
Infrastructure
➡️ Rs 3000 Crore for Housing
➡️ Rs 12,000 crore for piped drinking water supply
➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Biju Expressway
➡️ Rs 912 Cr– Biju Setu Yojana
➡️ Rs 2000 Cr for PMGSY
➡️ Rs 100 Cr for improving airstrips in Odisha
➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Cuttack bus terminal
➡️ Rs 100 Cr for Baramunda Bus Stand
Miscellaneous
➡️ Rs 1.256 lakh crore revenue receipts
➡️ Rs 18465 crore market borrowing
➡️ Rs 37500 crore State own tax
➡️ Rs 120 Cr for Elephant corridor power infra improvement
➡️ Rs 500 crore corpus fund to pay wage of MGNREGA
➡️ Rs 1270 crore for Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana
➡️ Rs 200 crore for New scheme MUKTA for generating employment in urban areas
➡️ Rs 969 crore for distribution of rice at Rs 1 per kg
