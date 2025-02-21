TNI Evening News Headlines – February 21, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on various issues related to railway infrastructure in the State.
➡️KIIT tension: KIIT University founder Achyuta Samanta appears before the high-level committee constituted by the Odisha Government. Samanta quizzed for over 2 hours.
➡️As many as 159 students have returned to Nepal, says official.
➡️Mid-semester exams to be postponed at KIIT University, remedial classes to be held for affected students, informed Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
➡️Jharsuguda Police reopens probe into Naba Das’ cook Lalit Sahu death.
➡️3 coal-laden bogies of a goods train derail near Titlagarh railway station.
➡️Odisha Government will promote brewing of liquor from millets.
➡️Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan faces backlash after calling Holi favorite festival of ‘Chhapris’.
➡️Enforcement Directorate imposed a Rs 3.44 crore penalty on BBC World Service India for breaching FDI norms.
➡️PM Modi inagurates 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.
➡️India lose 0-4 to Germany in women’s FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar.
