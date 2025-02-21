TNI Evening News Headlines – February 21, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held detailed discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on various issues related to the development of railway infrastructure in the State.
➡️KIIT tension: KIIT University founder Achyuta Samanta appears before the high-level committee constituted by the Odisha Government. Samanta quizzed for over 2 hours.
 
➡️As many as 159 students have returned to Nepal, says official.
 
➡️Mid-semester exams to be postponed at KIIT University, remedial classes to be held for affected students, informed Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
 
➡️Jharsuguda Police reopens probe into Naba Das’ cook Lalit Sahu death.
 
➡️3 coal-laden bogies of a goods train derail near Titlagarh railway station.

➡️Odisha Government will promote brewing of liquor from millets.
 
➡️Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan faces backlash after calling Holi favorite festival of ‘Chhapris’.
 
➡️Enforcement Directorate imposed a Rs 3.44 crore penalty on BBC World Service India for breaching FDI norms.
 
➡️PM Modi inagurates 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.
 
➡️India lose 0-4 to Germany in women’s FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar.
 
