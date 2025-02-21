Reduction of Import Duty on EVs: What’s the Fallout?

TNI Bureau: In a major policy shift, the Indian government is set to slash import duties on premium electric vehicles from 110% to 15% to boost EV adoption and attract global manufacturers, with Tesla in sharp focus. Under the proposed scheme, automakers must invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore, set up local manufacturing facilities, and meet specified turnover targets.

The reduced tariff will apply to up to 8,000 vehicles annually, potentially lowering prices and making Tesla’s models more competitive in India. Industry insiders expect the move to intensify competition among global players and accelerate domestic EV production and innovation.