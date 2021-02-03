TNI Evening News Headlines – February 03, 2021

Odisha News



➡️ Bhubaneswar: During the second spell of the first phase Covid-19 vaccination drive commencing from 6th February, Frontline warriors will be vaccinated at their respective office.



➡️ Active caseload comes down below 1k for the first time in 8 months in Odisha.



➡️ Kendrapara: Miscreants loot over Rs 42 Lakhs from 2 State Bank of India ATMs.



➡️ Cuttack: The Orissa High Court quashed a Lokayukta order for Vigilance inquiry into the corruption allegations leveled against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigarhi.



➡️ Bhubaneswar: Issues of token mismanagement, paddy procurement delay and mandi misrule have set political stage between the Odisha BJP and the ruling BJD on fire once again.



➡️ Nabarangpur: An FIR was lodged against two ruling BJD leaders today in connection with a confrontation during inauguration of a farmer information centre in Nabarangpur district.



India News



➡️ Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava issued a statement condemning the uninformed statements made by foreign celebrities.



➡️ #Indiastandstogether trends after the statement made by MEA.



➡️ Over 93,000 cyber crimes related to fraud, sexual exploitation, and the spreading of hate have been registered in the country between 2017 and 2019: MHA.



➡️ Former Bigg Boss Contestant and Self Proclaimed Godman Swami Om passes away.



➡️ The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit a status report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.



➡️ Uttar Pradesh: A road mishap on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to three deaths and six people getting injured.



➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam on February 7 for laying the foundation of two medical colleges.



➡️ BJP-led-Government to appoint 29,700 teachers on Friday ahead of the state assembly polls.



➡️ The 13th edition of the Aero India International air show organized by DRDO commenced in Bengaluru.



➡️ Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended 3 AAP Members for one day from Rajya Sabha for sloganeering.



World News



➡️ Island nation Japan extends the state of emergency by 1 month in the country.



➡️ Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective according to medical journal -The Lancet.



➡️ As a part of the global COVAX Initiative, China will send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad.



➡️ According to a new study, It has been found that AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid Vaccine showed 82% effectiveness with a three-month gap between two shots.



➡️ UK- Based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac plans to collaborate on a new covid vaccine targeting a new mutant covid virus.



➡️ Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa sprang a surprise as he extended a hand of peace in all directions.



➡️US, Europe condemns Russia’s imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.