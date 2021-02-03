Surprise Visit to Sahid Nagar: Who’s The Guest?

TNI Bureau: People at Sahid Nagar Haat and young cricketers of Winner’s Club had a pleasant surprise today when a Guest came visiting them.

The Guest, an Unconventional Politician and a Strict Cop (former) had words with them and listened to them while spending some time.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar, Arup Patnaik was the Man of that Moment. His visit came as a surprise for the residents, but they were happy to welcome him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Arup Patnaik spoke to people at Sahid Nagar Haat and listened to their concerns and grievances. He also promised to address those.

While interacting with the young players of Winner’s Club, Arup Patnaik sought to motivate them to contribute more towards nation building.