TNI Evening News Headlines – February 19, 2022
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 945 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 70 local contact cases and 10 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1266 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1267109.
➡️ Odisha Energy Department requests Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) not to increase retail tariff for 2022-23.
➡️ Fresh polling will be carry out at 45 Booths on February 23.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind visits Puri Jagannath Temple. SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, officials & servitors accompanied the President.
India News
➡️ J&K: 2 Soldiers, LeT man killed in encounter at Shopian.
➡️ Kumar Vishwas gets Y category Security with CRPF cover following the public spat with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He had brought allegations of Khalistani link against Kejriwal.
➡️ Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away; he was 40.
➡️ Supreme Court allows 100% visually impaired to appear in Counselling for MD Psychiatry.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi meets Afghan Sikh-Hindu Delegation.
➡️ PM Modi inaugurates municipal solid waste based Gobar-Dhan plant (Bio-CNG) in Indore.
➡️ Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested for Sri Lanka T20I series. Rohit Sharma named Test Captain against Sri Lanka; Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test series.
➡️ Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.
World News
➡️ COVAXIN will be evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States: Bharat Biotech.
➡️ India to host 2023 International Olympic Committee Session.
