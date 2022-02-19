TNI Evening News Headlines – February 19, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 945 recoveries in the last 24 hou rs including 70 local contact cases and 10 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1266 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1267109.

➡️ Odisha Energy Department requests Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) not to increase retail tariff for 2022-23.

➡️ Fresh polling will be carry out at 45 Booths on February 23.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind visits Puri Jagannath Temple. SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, officials & servitors accompanied the President .

India News

➡️ J&K: 2 Soldiers, LeT man killed in encounter at Shopian.

➡️ Kumar Vishwas gets Y category Security with CRPF cover following the public spat with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He had brought allegations of Khalistani link against Kejriwal.

➡️ Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away; he was 40.

➡️ Supreme Court allows 100% visually impaired to appear in Counselling for MD Psychiatry.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi meets Afghan Sikh-Hindu Delegation. ➡️ PM Modi inaugurates municipal solid waste based Gobar-Dhan plant (Bio-CNG) in Indore.

➡️ Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested for Sri Lanka T20I series. Rohit Sharma named Test Captain against Sri Lanka; Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test series.

➡️ Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

World News

➡️ COVAXIN will be evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States: Bharat Biotech.