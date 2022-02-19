100-Word Edit: A Perfect Digital Campaign

By Sagar Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik Panchayat Polls 2022
BJD Ad Set 1

The opposition may have a strong social media mechanism and huge Cyber Army to take on Biju Janata Dal. But, when it comes to election management, Naveen Patnaik ‘The Enigma’ stuns them whether in physical or virtual mode.

Without taking part in the panchayat poll campaign, he still managed to steal the show. It was not yet clear who spread the rumours about his health. But, he used this occasion to his advantage and left the rivals speechless with a “killer laugh”.

Team Naveen planned the Digital Campaign in a meticulous way and the Opposition had no answer to it.

