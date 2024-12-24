TNI Evening News Headlines – December 24, 2024

➡️Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram appointed as Governor of Odisha.
➡️IAS Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra takes charge as Principal Secretary of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.
➡️IMD issues light to moderate rainfall across many Odisha districts within the next 48 hours.
➡️On the eve of centenary birthday celebrations of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Mohan Majhi unveiled a life-sized statute of Vajpayee at Bellview Square, Cuttack.
➡️Odisha Congress likely to get new chief in 2025 beginning, senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim said on Tuesday.
➡️Bhubaneswar to remove unauthorised street vendors from 55 streets: Bhubaneswar’s Mayor, Sulochana Das.
➡️5 soldiers killed, 5 injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday.
➡️General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) appointed as Governor of Mizoram. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Kerala. Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed Manipur Governor.
➡️RG Kar rape and murder case: Members of the Medical Service Center, Service Doctors Forum, and Nurses Unity held a protest outside the CBI office in Kolkata.
➡️Allu Arjun was grilled at the Chikkadpally Police Station in the presence of his lawyer.
➡️ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announced. Dubai will host India’s matches.
