Jharkhand Debate OVER; Polavaram Debate Begins

TNI Bureau: The exit of Raghubar Das as the Odisha Governor following BJP’s loss in Jharkhand, is marked with the entry of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was at the helm in Mizoram. While the debate on Jharkhand is over, the new debate will be on the controversial Polavaram project as Hari Babu Kambhampati hails from Andhra Pradesh and was a MP from Visakhapatnam.

Hari Babu can try to douse the fire by meeting tribals and displaced people due to Polavaram project. This is the only issue right now where BJD can put BJP on back foot. Remember, there is a firebrand leader called Pradeep Majhi when it comes to Polavaram. And, BJP wants to calm the anger and passion in that region.

Raghubar Das’ sudden resignation came as a big surprise for many, as he remained defiant earlier despite the assault of his son Lalit Das on a government employee in Odisha. No action was taken against Lalit despite the outrage. Raghubar was criticised later for allegedly campaigning for his daughter-in-law Poornima Das during the assembly polls. She won the polls although BJP lost the state.

Raghubar Das was instrumental in laying the foundation for BJP rule in Odisha. However, after the BJP Government took over, he became highly controversial and everyone started baying for his blood. He even failed to create a good rapport with the new government and leaders.