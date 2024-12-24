ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule announced

By Sagarika Satapathy
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in Pakistan and UAE from 19 February to 9 March. Dubai will host India’s matches.

Related Posts

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 24, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule announced

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.