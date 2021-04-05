100-Word Edit: Lockdown Rumours trigger Panic

At a time when everyone is apprehensive, curious and anxious amid rising number of Coronavirus cases across the country, a statement attributed to Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro triggered panic across the State.

It was not a responsible statement from a person of his stature. Worse, he did not take back his words either. No clarification was issued by him. The SRC Odisha had to step in to douse the fire.

Any rumours during the Pandemic may prove very costly. The politicians, Government officials and media should not forget it. Media should cover only the official version from authorised persons.