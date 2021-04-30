TNI Evening News Headlines – April 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1119 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 175 Quarantine cases and 944 local contact cases.

➡️ 5014 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 375721.

➡️ Odisha today received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for 3rd phase vaccination.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 10 crore to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for COVID management.

➡️ Food Security Act beneficiaries in Odisha will get additional 5 kg rice free of cost in May and June.

➡️ All shops & business establishments will be closed after 2 PM everyday from May 3 to May 15, informed Odisha Traders’ Association Secretary Sudhakar Panda on Friday.

➡️ OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification For Online Application Of Homoeopathic Medical Officers Begins.

➡️ COVID vaccination will not be held between May 1 and May 2 as the entire State will be under the weekend shutdown in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Health Minister writes to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting him to immediately supply at least 25lakh doses of Covishield in a single lot to ensure the 2nd doses of vaccine to the people aged 45 years & above.

➡️ Weekend shutdown to be imposed in entire Jagatsinghpur district.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi reviews the Covid-19 situation during Council of Ministers meeting. Discussed about various steps being undertaken.

➡️ Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 on Friday.

➡️ Veteran Pistol Shooter Chandro Tomar popularly knows as ‘Shooter Dadi’, passes away due to Covid-19.

➡️ Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away due to COVID19.

➡️ 62,919 new cases, 828 deaths and 69,710 discharges reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours; active cases 6,62,640.

➡️ Karnataka reports 48,296 new cases, Kerala reports 37,199 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 2.45 Cr beneficiaries register themselves on Co-WIN till 9.30 am today.

➡️ Summer vacations declared in universities and colleges of Bihar from 1st May to 31st May.

➡️ Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Sonitpur in Assam at 6:27 pm: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Steel plants from across the nation supplied 3390 MT medical oxygen yesterday: Ministry of Steel.

World News

➡️ Britain’s Boris Johnson’s mobile number available openly for 15 years: Reports.

➡️ Chinese President sends message to PM Modi, offers to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation.

➡️ Russia produces first batch of Covid Vaccine for Animals.