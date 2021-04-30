Senior Journalist Debendra Samantaray dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Another Journalist from Odisha, succumbed to Covid-19. Debendra Samantaray, DGM (News), Sambad Group, Sambalpur Edition, passed away due to Covid-19. At least 14 journalists in the State have died of Covid-19 in April 2021.

Debendra Samantaray had been associated with the Sambad Group for years. He was a writer and a regular blood donor too.

Sambad had lost another journalist Jatish Khamari from Balangir district to Covid-19 exactly a fortnight ago.

Odisha Government’s Media Advisor Manas Mangaraj has condoled the demise of Debendra Samantaray and recalled the association with him during Sambad days.