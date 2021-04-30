Senior Journalist Debendra Samantaray dies of Covid-19
14 Journalists in Odisha died of Covid in April
TNI Bureau: Another Journalist from Odisha, succumbed to Covid-19. Debendra Samantaray, DGM (News), Sambad Group, Sambalpur Edition, passed away due to Covid-19. At least 14 journalists in the State have died of Covid-19 in April 2021.
Debendra Samantaray had been associated with the Sambad Group for years. He was a writer and a regular blood donor too.
Sambad had lost another journalist Jatish Khamari from Balangir district to Covid-19 exactly a fortnight ago.
Odisha Government’s Media Advisor Manas Mangaraj has condoled the demise of Debendra Samantaray and recalled the association with him during Sambad days.
ବରିଷ୍ଠ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଦେବେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସାମନ୍ତରାୟଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକତା ଜଗତକୁ ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ଅବଦାନ ଥିବା ଏହି ଅମାୟିକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦ୍ଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଏ ଦାରୁଣ ଦୁଃଖକୁ ସହିବାର ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଓ ସାହସ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ। ଓମ୍ ଶାନ୍ତି ..
