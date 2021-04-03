TNI Evening News Headlines – April 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Amid Covid 19 surge, night curfew will be imposed in 10 Districts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from April 5.

➡️ 3 BJP MLAs suspended for hurling shoes at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro’s Podium in Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu left for Delhi today afternoon.

➡️ Ganjam District Administration restricts participation in Danda Nacha upto 25 Persons.

➡️ Sri Jagannath Temple administration issues SOP for darshan of the deities in view of COVID situation; to be effective from 4th April. Jagannath Temple, Puri will remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays.

➡️ Odisha Assembly adjourned sine-die 5 days ahead of the schedule.

➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Das directs to conduct a probe into ragging of 4 girl students at Sambalpur Homeopathy College.

➡️ 10 candidates remain in fray for forthcoming Pipili bypoll to be held on March 17; 2 withdraw, informs Chief Electoral Officer.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 71 new cases of COVID 19 including 56 local contact & 15 quarantine cases.

➡️ Another six students of NIT-Rourkela test Covid positive, total cases at NIT, Rourkela reached to 20.

India News

➡️ Chhattisgarh: Five jawans died and 12 others injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Sukma-Bijapur border in Sukma district. 3 Jawans airlifted to Raipur for treatment. 9 Naxals reportedly killed; 15 injured.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 49,447 new COVID cases, 37,821 recoveries, and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 9,090 fresh COVID cases, Nagpur district reports 3,720 new COVID 19 cases, Delhi 3,567 fresh COVID cases, Tamil Nadu 3,446, Punjab reports 2,705 cases, Rajasthan 1675 cases and Andhra Pradesh 1,398 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan approves the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021. Such patients will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh for their treatment under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was diagnosed with the disease on March 19 has tested negative for COVID-19.

➡️ Two terrorists of LeT outfit arrested in Sopore.

➡️ Former India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani dies.

➡️ IPL 2021: Big blow for Delhi Capitals (DC) as Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh announces countrywide 7-day lockdown that will be imposed from Monday.

➡️ Building in Bangkok collapses after fire, at least 3 dead, several trapped.

➡️ Security forces killed 550 people, 46 of them children since the military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

➡️ 7 Deaths in UK from Blood clots among Millions who got AstraZeneca shot.

➡️ UK adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to “Red List” amid rise in Covid cases.