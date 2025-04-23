TNI Evening News Headlines – April 23, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet today approved an Amendment under which Anganwadi worker must have passed graduation or equivalent examination for appointment.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves tender for Baitarani Right Bank Canal (BRBC) amounting to Rs 108 crores.
➡️All candidates who attended Prelims for OSSSC RI, ARI, Amin recruitment qualified for Mains exam.
➡️Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Susant Satapathy, the elder brother of late Prashant Satapathy, over the telephone.
➡️Jharsuguda remained the hottest place in the State with 45.4 degrees Celsius.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level Cabinet Committee meeting on Security (CCS) over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
➡️An Indian Air Force Corporal, Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, performed at his native place in Karnal, Haryana.
➡️Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam district.
➡️Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Two Pakistani terrorists killed while infiltrating into India in the Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla.
➡️PM Modi to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Bihar on April 24.
➡️Taliban Government of Afghanistan condemns the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir by the Pakistani terrorists.
➡️China strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 28 people.
➡️An earthquake of 6.o2 magnitude struck Turkey on Wednesday.
