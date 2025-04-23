TNI Evening News Headlines – April 23, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level Cabinet Committee meeting on Security (CCS) over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
➡️Odisha Cabinet today approved an Amendment under which Anganwadi worker must have passed graduation or equivalent examination for appointment.
 
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves tender for Baitarani Right Bank Canal (BRBC) amounting to Rs 108 crores.
 
➡️All candidates who attended Prelims for OSSSC RI, ARI, Amin recruitment qualified for Mains exam.
 
➡️Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Susant Satapathy, the elder brother of late Prashant Satapathy, over the telephone.
 
➡️Jharsuguda remained the hottest place in the State with 45.4 degrees Celsius.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level Cabinet Committee meeting on Security (CCS) over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
 
➡️An Indian Air Force Corporal, Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
➡️Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, performed at his native place in Karnal, Haryana.
 
➡️Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam district.
 
➡️Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
➡️Two Pakistani terrorists killed while infiltrating into India in the Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla.
 
➡️PM Modi to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Bihar on April 24.
 
➡️Taliban Government of Afghanistan condemns the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir by the Pakistani terrorists.
 
➡️China strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 28 people.
 
➡️An earthquake of 6.o2 magnitude struck Turkey on Wednesday.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.