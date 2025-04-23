Pakistan plotted Pahalgam Terror Attack; India Fight Back

TNI Bureau: The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, has been attributed to militants affiliated with The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. As a result, India is preparing to take big diplomatic action against Pakistan. It’s not yet known if India is planning military offensive too.

PM Modi had earlier avoided Pak airspace while returning to India from Saudi Arabia. He cut short his trip to lead from the front.

➡️As per the Intelligence reports, forensic analysis confirmed the use of military-grade weapons, indicating support from trained handlers.

➡️Intelligence report further suggested Pahalgam Terror Attackers have direct links with Pakistan as digital footprints are traced in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.

➡️The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing anger over demographic changes in the Kashmir Valley due to settlement of over 85,000 outsiders.

➡️Secondly, terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba continue to receive financial aid and advanced military training from Pakistan. Camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) offer logistical support.

➡️The provocative speech of Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah at an event, in which he called Kashmir the “jugular vein of Pakistan” could have triggered the Terror Attack.

➡️Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran Valley, where the terror attack took place, killing 28 people.

➡️Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi, cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, and held an emergency meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

➡️PM Modi and Amit Shah will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi in the evening.

➡️Based on eyewitness view, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released the sketches of three Pakistanis who carried out the attack.

➡️The suspects have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. The trio was previously active in Poonch area.