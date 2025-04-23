Pahalgam Attack: India crack the Whip on Pakistan

India on Wednesday announced strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan in wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 28 lives.

📌 In dus Water Treaty put in Abeyance with immediate effect.

📌 Attari Border will be closed with immediate effect.

📌 Pakistani Nationals asked to leave India within 48 hours. All visas of Pakistani Nationals to be cancelled.

📌 The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata; get one week’s time to leave India.

📌 India to withdraw its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

📌 Overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the existing 55.