Fugitive Gangster Sheikh Hyder arrested from Hyderabad

TNI Bureau: In a big development, dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder has been arrested from Hyderabad in Telangana 5 days after he escaped from the SCB Medical College and Hospital during treatment.

“Excellent work done by Commissionarate Police under leadership of CP SK Priyadarshi and DCP Cuttack Prateek G Singh in arresting fugitive convict Hyder from Hyderabad today,” tweets DGP Abhay.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hyder was travelling onna motorbike when he was arrested by the special team with the help of Telangana police, it’s reported.

Hyder was undergoing treatment at SCB after being brought from Sambalpur Circle Jail where he was serving the life sentence in a murder case. He escaped on April 20 with the help of his family members and accomplices after drugging the security guard.

Special Teams were formed to nab Hyder. Odisha Police was in touch with its counterparts in neighbouring States.