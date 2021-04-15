Fugitive Gangster Sheikh Hyder arrested from Hyderabad

Hyder arrested 5 days after he escaped from SCB, Cuttack

By Sagar Satapathy
Gangster Hyder Odisha
File Pic
157

TNI Bureau: In a big development, dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder has been arrested from Hyderabad in Telangana 5 days after he escaped from the SCB Medical College and Hospital during treatment.

“Excellent work done by Commissionarate Police under leadership of CP SK Priyadarshi and DCP Cuttack Prateek G Singh in arresting fugitive convict Hyder from Hyderabad today,” tweets DGP Abhay.

Related Posts

Night Curfew in Urban Centres across Odisha; Weekend…

Insight on Leonardo Da Vinci’s Genius

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hyder was travelling onna motorbike when he was arrested by the special team with the help of Telangana police, it’s reported.

Hyder was undergoing treatment at SCB after being brought from Sambalpur Circle Jail where he was serving the life sentence in a murder case. He escaped on April 20 with the help of his family members and accomplices after drugging the security guard.

Special Teams were formed to nab Hyder. Odisha Police was in touch with its counterparts in neighbouring States.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.