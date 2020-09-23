TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Maoists killed 4 civilians after abduction near Malkangiri border of Odisha.

👉 130 gram brown sugar worth Rs 13 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, 2 drug peddlers arrested.

👉 Minor boy beaten to death by Neighbours at Kiapanaposi village under Karanjia police station in Mayurbhanj for stealing Rs 500 from neighbour’s house.

India News

👉 Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, 8 days before schedule.

👉 DRDO successfully conducts test fire of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Maharashtra: 253 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 & 5 died in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the State force rises to 21,827 including 3,435 active cases, 18,158 recovered cases and 234 deaths.

👉 CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border; conducts searches at 13 locations.

👉 2 actors now at NCB office Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar to be questioned shortly.

👉 Parliament passes 3 key labour reform bills

👉 Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.

👉 Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 Bharat Biotech inks deal with Washington University for intranasal Covid vaccine.

👉 Ayushmann Khurrana only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list.