Sasmit Patra draws appreciation in Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman and BJD MP Sasmit Patra won immense appreciation from MPs cutting across party lines over his efficient coordination and conducting of the House.

The MP presided in the Rajya Sabha today and oversaw the voting and passage of the three Labour Bills.

On Tuesday, he had presided and oversaw the voting and passage of two Bills including the National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020 and the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020.

He has been consecutively presiding in Rajya Sabha over the past 3-4 days.