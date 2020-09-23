TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4237 Covid-19 cases including 2485 quarantin and 1752 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 192548.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 647 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (577), Puri (219), Jharsuguda (205) and Jagatsinghpur (173).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,321 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 36607 Antigen, 8599 RT-PCR & 115 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths including 4 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 736.

👉 Centre sanctions Rs. 8.2 crore as collateral-free loans for street vendors in Odisha under PM SVANidhi Yojana.

👉 Odisha’s COVID-19 recovery tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark.

👉 Health department issued order to all the hospitals not to conduct COVID-19 Test after patient’s death.

👉 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 application submission last date today; deadline for online fee payment is September 24, 2020 (11 AM).

India News

👉 Maharashtra: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 39. Rescue operation underway.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 56-lakh mark, death toll reaches 90020 with spike of 83,347 cases & 1,085 deaths.

👉 The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths.

👉 6,62,79,462 samples tested up to 22nd September for COVID-19. Of these, 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s Covid-19 Recovery rate continues to rise, crosses 81%.

👉 Rajya Sabha passes The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 that will regulate foreign funding of NGOs. Lok Sabha had passed it on 21st September.

👉 Chhattisgarh: Naxals killed a 22-year-old man in Kunded village of Jagargunda of Sukma district.

👉 PM Modi & PM of Sri Lanka will hold Virtual Bilateral Summit on 26th September.

👉 Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS from service; speculation of contesting state Assembly polls.

👉 Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar.

👉 IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs.