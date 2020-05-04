TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 04, 2020

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik issues stern warning to Quarantine Violators.

* TikTok video shot inside quarantine centre in Bhadrak; Case registered against 6 persons in Tihidi Police Station for violating #socialdistancing norms in quranitine centre at Bhatapara and uploading the video on Tik Tok.

* Stones pelted at Police in Mahatab Road area in Nala Road Containment Zone in Rourkela. Additional forces deployed.

* Sri Jagannath Temple Management Committee meeting at 4.30pm today likely to discuss Ratha Jatra preparations.

* Indian Army holds wreath laying ceremony of 5 Army Personnel martyred in Handwara encounter on May 2.

* BSF jawan attached with Centre’s West Bengal IMCT tests positive for COVID-19; over 50 troops quarantined.

* All liquor shops in eastern range of Delhi that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted due to heavy rush and big crowd.

* Police resort to lathicharge after a huge crowd gathers at the liquor store in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and Narela.

* Bihar Govt to bear train fare of students, will reimburse migrant workers after quarantine, says Nitish Kumar.

* Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp resumes operations at three facilities.

* Total positive cases stand at 3016 and death toll is 77 in Rajasthan.

* Railways not selling tickets to migrants, charging standard fare in Shramik special trains from State Govts: Railway Ministry.

* UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam deferred due to COVID-19: New Exam date to be announced on 20 May.

* 67 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; taking tally to 1650.

* Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a stay on burial of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims at three cemeteries in Mumbai’s Bandra West area and refers the matter back to the Bombay High Court.

* Bengal has highest COVID-19 mortality rate in country at 12.8 %; High COVID-19 mortality in Bengal indicates low testing, weak surveillance.

* Uttar Pradesh MLA held for violating lockdown curbs, let off on bail.