COVID-19 +VE cases in Jajpur rise to 52

TNI Bureau: The Coronavirus +VE cases in Jajpur has crossed the 50 mark with 4 more cases being detected in the district today. The number has now reached 52.

Today’s cases in Jajpur – Male (48), Male (55), Male (60), Male (62). All returned from Kolkata.

Two more cases have been reported from Bhadrak District, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 21. Today’s cases – Male (45) and Male (55). All returned from Kolkata.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha has now gone up to 169. With 60 recovered cases, the active cases now stand at 108.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 21 (Active – 17)

👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)

👉 Jajpur: 52 (Active – 51)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 15)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 11 (Active – 6)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 169

👉 Active Cases – 108

👉 Recovered – 60

👉 Death – 1