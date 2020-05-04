Bhadrak: TikTok Revelry at Quarantine Centre lands Youths in Trouble

TNI Bureau: Police complaint lodged against six persons in Tihidi Police Station for violating social distancing norms in a quranitine centre at Bhatapara in Basudebpur Block of Bhadrak district and uploading the video on Tik Tok.

Bhadrak Police have registered a case against six persons under sections 188/269/270 of IPC and section 51 of DM Act who were seen filming themselves dancing inside the quarantine centre.

TikTok video shot inside a quarantine centre at CRS High School in Tihidi, which has been developed as a COVID quarantine centre to shelter the suspected corona patients.