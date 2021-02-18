Texas Power Outage: 2.6 million remain without Electricity

Although there has been some respite in the last 12 hours, over 2.6 million people in the energy-rich Texas State in USA remain without power. The power outage was triggered by a massive Winter Storm on Monday.

Last night, 3.4 million people in Texas were without power. But, around 0.8 million people got power in the last 12 hours.

Majority of those not having power are facing acute water shortage too, as water supply has been badly hit. Without heat in the freezing temperature, people are having a tough time. Most areas are covered with snow.

Several other States such as Oregon, Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia are also facing severe power outage.

It may take 3/4 days to restore the power completely, it is believed.