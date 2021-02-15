Technique matters; Ashwin shows the Way

Whether Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh, Shane Warne or Graeme Swann, they all criticised the Chennai pitch that witnessed the ball turning from Day 1. Well, it’s true that it’s a turning wicket, but Ravichandran Ashwin showed that technique matters even on such a pitch.

Ashwin is not a regular batsman, but a bowling all-rounder. Who expected him to score a hundred on a wicket that did not allow seasoned batsmen to settle down?

When Ashwin was bowling, it looked like a spinning track. And, it looked like an easy batting pitch when he was at the crease. He proved his mettle with right techniques against the spin and took India to the doorsteps of a great victory.

Ashwin scored 106 off 148 balls with 14 boundaries and one six.

Chasing a victory target of 482, England slumped to 53/3 at Stumps on Day 3. It would be a herculean task for the Poms to reach 200, forget about winning. India is definitely heading towards a big win here.