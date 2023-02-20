Teacher fired over “immoral” Question in Pakistan University Exam

TNI Bureau: COMSATS University in Islamabad, Pakistan, has found itself at the center of a controversy following reports that one of its faculty members asked students to write an essay on incestuous relationships. The university, which has a reputation for academic excellence, is now facing severe criticism from students, academics, and social media users alike.

The incident came to light after a picture of the test paper went viral on social media platforms, causing massive outrage on social media. The university administration has issued a statement condemning the incident and assuring that necessary action will be taken against the responsible faculty member.

According to the viral photo, Students were asked to write an essay on the incestuous relationship between a brother and a sister for the test.

English exam in Pakistani university Students given a “Julie and Mark scenario” where both are brother and sister and decide to have sex – and students are asked to answer if what they did was okay or wrong – students were also asked to give “examples from your own knowledge” pic.twitter.com/PZ3P7PlOCp — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 20, 2023

Following the controversy, the university administration notified the Ministry of Science and Technology that the faculty member who had posed the divisive question during the English composition exam had had his or her employment terminated.

“An inquiry against the content of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100,” the university stated in a letter dated February 2. I am required to make reference to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter dated January 19, 2023, on the aforementioned subject, and to inform the reader that the matter has already been resolved and the Lecturer’s (visiting faculty) service has been terminated as of January 5, 2023. It went on to say that the professor had also been put on a blacklist.

The University’s response comes following Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology took note of the offensive content of the BEE quiz. A letter sent to the varsity by the ministry on January 19, 2023, read as follows, “The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of students,” read the letter sent to the varsity by Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology on January 19, 2023.

Moreover, the ministry further insisted the varsity to initiate a probe into the matter and take harsh action on those responsible. While the ministry had given the university administration one week to present them with the investigation’s results.

According to sources, Assistant Registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan admitted that BEE English Composition students were subjected to a “really harsh question.”

He asserted that the faculty member was summoned to a conference the next day by the rector and asked to justify his “dumb question” to students. He said that the faculty member had acknowledged his error and that the CUI had fired him.

How else could we proceed? The quiz was retaken after his services were terminated, he added, adding that the professor had copied the question from Google.