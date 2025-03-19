Sujeet Kumar urges Govt to nominate Gandhamardan Hills as Biosphere Reserve

TNI Bureau: During the Zero Hour, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sujeet Kumar on Monday urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take immediate and concrete steps to nominate Gandhamardan Hills as a Biosphere Reserve.

The Gandhamardan hill range, spanning 1,89,639 square kilometres area which stretch across the Bargarh and Balangir districts of Odisha, represent an unparalleled ecological and cultural heritage. This region stands as a unique natural treasure, deserving of both national and international recognition and urgent conservation efforts to ensure its protection for future generations.

This ecologically sensitive region is a biodiversity hotspot that harbors an extraordinary range of flora and fauna. Notably, the Gandhamardan Hills are home to more than 1,200 species of medicinal plants, many of which have been classified as rare and endangered. Various research studies conducted by prestigious institutions, including the Regional Research Institute of Ayurveda (RRI), Bhubaneswar, and the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), have scientifically documented the immense medicinal potential of the flora found in this region. It is estimated that over 300 medicinal plant species from Gandhamardan are actively used in Ayurvedic, Siddha, and various indigenous medicinal practices. These plants serve as a vital resource for holistic healing and alternative medicine, which has been an integral part of India’s traditional healthcare system for centuries.

Beyond its botanical richness, Gandhamardan also boasts an exceptional faunal biodiversity. The forests of this region are home to numerous species protected under Schedule I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The protection and conservation of these species require urgent/dedicated efforts & the designation of Gandhamardan as a Biosphere Reserve will help ensure stricter conservation measures, habitat protection, and overall ecological sustainability.

Apart from its ecological wealth, the Gandhamardan Hills hold immense historical, religious and cultural significance. The forests of this sacred region find mention in the Ramayana. It is believed that during the Treta Yuga, when Hanuman was carrying the Sanjeevani herb to revive Lakshman, a portion of the mountain fell here. This is considered the reason why Gandhamardan hosts such a vast and diverse range of medicinal plant species. Additionally, the region is steeped in deep spiritual importance, as it is believed that Lord Parshuram once resided here and had an ashram in these sacred forests.

At present, India has 18 designated Biosphere Reserves, with Odisha’s Simlipal Biosphere Reserve being the only one in the state. Given the ecological, cultural and religious importance of Gandhamardan, its nomination as a Biosphere Reserve is a necessary step that will contribute to conservation efforts while also fostering sustainable development. Furthermore, this step will significantly contribute to ensuring livelihood security for the indigenous communities that have traditionally inhabited and protected this ecosystem. The Bhumija, Binjhal, and Gond tribes, who have resided in this region for generations, have played a crucial role in preserving its natural wealth, and their sustainable practices and traditional knowledge must be integrated into formal conservation efforts. Recognizing Gandhamardan as a Biosphere Reserve will not only ensure the preservation of its biodiversity but also uphold the rights and heritage of these indigenous communities.