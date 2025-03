TNI Bureau: The sensational murder case of former Odisha Minister Naba Das, has taken an interesting turn with his family meeting CM Mohan Majhi and submitting a written request for a CBI probe into the matter. The CM assured the slain leader’s wife of full cooperation.

As the CM stressed on the word ‘real culprit’, questions were raised whether Gopal Das is guilty or not. Many missing files, items and botched Crime Branch probe at that time, point at a bigger conspiracy.