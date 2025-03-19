Morning Classes in Odisha Schools from April 2

By Sagarika Satapathy
In view of the ongoing heat wave conditions in the State, Odisha Government on Wednesday announced that morning classes will be held across the State from April 2, 2025, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari.

Decision on school reopening to be taken by concerned district collectors keeping in mind weather conditions.
