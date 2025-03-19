Morning Classes in Odisha Schools from April 2

In view of the ongoing heat wave conditions in the State, Odisha Government on Wednesday announced that morning classes will be held across the State from April 2, 2025, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari.
