Sujeet Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP leader and former MP Sujeet Kumar filed his nomination for the by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha on Monday in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, BJP State President Manmohan Samal and senior MLA Jaynarayan Mishra.

One seat from Odisha became vacant following the resignation of then BJD leader Sujeet Kumar, who had resigned from Rajya Sabha as BJD member & nominated by BJP as its candidate for the forthcoming by-poll.

Once elected, he will continue to represent the State in the upper house of Parliament for second time. His tenure will continue till April 2026.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification, The by-poll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha is scheduled to be held on December 20.