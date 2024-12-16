Subhadra 4th Phase Disbursement put on Hold

TNI Bureau: The disbursement of the fourth phase money of Subhadra Yojana under first instalment, has been put on hold due to ongoing verification process, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in a statement on Monday.

The Deputy CM appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to complete e-KYC through Biometric process to avail the benefits under Subhadra Yojana. Currently, 5.11 lakh applicants need to complete their e-KYC.

Earlier, Odisha Government had announced to release 4th phase of Subhadra money on December 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the third phase Subhadra money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries.