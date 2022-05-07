Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi gets conditional Bail

Insight Bureau: Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi and his two associates were granted conditional bail by the District & Sessions Judge today.

The Court today allowed the BJP MLA to walk out of jail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

They have been asked to cooperate with the investigation.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

Earlier, Subash Panigrahi was arrested along with his supporters Akalu Dhal and Kumarmani Sahoo for alleged attack on Tileibani Block Development Officer (BDO) Krushna Chandra Dalapati at Bhaliaguda village.