Know the bullion rates – May 7, 2022

Insight Bureau: Gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation for years, investors are increasingly considering gold as an important investment. If you are heading out to buy gold, have a quick look at the rates before doing so.

As per reports, the price of Gold in India today was at Rs 52,800 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold & Rs 48,400 22k gold per 10 grams of 22k gold respectively. The recent rise in the price of yellow metal is reportedly due to the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine.

The following prices may not match the local prices as they do not include GST, TDS and other taxes (prices may vary from city to city). These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat & 24 carat of gold.