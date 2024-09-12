Spike in Train Derailment Attempts: 18 Incidents Since August, Says Indian Railways

By Suman Rodrigues, New Delhi: The Indian Railways has reported a disturbing rise in attempts to derail trains, with 18 incidents recorded across the country since August, according to a report in Indiatoday.in. Two of these derailment attempts occurred on Sunday in Kanpur and Ajmer. From June 2023 to date, authorities have encountered 24 such cases, with objects such as LPG cylinders, bicycles, iron rods, and cement blocks being placed on rail tracks.

Of the 18 incidents since August, 15 took place in that month alone, with the remaining three in September. A significant portion of these attempts occurred in Uttar Pradesh, while others were reported from states like Punjab, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.

One of the more serious incidents occurred in August when 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the train struck an object on the track. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all passengers were safely rescued.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On Sunday, two more derailment attempts were averted. In Kanpur, the Kalindi Express narrowly escaped disaster after its loco pilot applied emergency brakes upon spotting an LPG cylinder and other suspicious items, including petrol and matchboxes, on the tracks. An FIR was registered, and six suspects have been detained by the Kanpur Police. Later that night in Ajmer, a freight train hit two cement blocks weighing 70 kg each, but continued its journey unharmed.

In a separate incident on September 4, loco pilots in Maharashtra’s Solapur district stopped their train after noticing a massive stone placed on the track, according to Indiatoday.in. Railway officials have since launched investigations into these cases.

Previous derailment attempts were also reported earlier in 2023, with incidents occurring in Odisha’s Bhadrak district in June and Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh in October, where objects like a wooden log and a stone were placed on the tracks.