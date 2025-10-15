Snehangini Chhuria declared as BJD Candidate for Nuapada Bypoll

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations into rest, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has declared former Minster and BJD’s Women Wing President Snehangini Chhuria as party’s candidate for Nuapada Bypolls.

Chhuria, a two-time MLA from Attabira, had lost to Nihar Mahananda of BJP in 2024 elections. After Jay Dholakia’s exit, BJD was looking for a suitable candidate. Although names of Manoj Mishra and Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi were doing the round, Naveen gave the nod to Snehangini Chhuria, a surprising face, who was not in the race.

Congress has already fielded Ghasiram Majhi from Nuapada while BJP declared Jay Dholakia as its candidate. Although Snehangini is not from Nuapada, she is seen as a strong leader from Western Odisha. She is a Dalit face and had administrative experience in the past.