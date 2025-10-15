TNI Evening News Headlines – October 15, 2025

📌BJD announces former Minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.
📌Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a courtesy visit to CM Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence to convey Diwali wishes.
📌Ghasiram Majhi files nomination as Congress candidate for Nuapada Bypoll.
📌IMD predicts another depression over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) around October 26; Odisha may witness heavy rainfall.
📌Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district to reopen for visitors from October 18.
📌A court in West Bengal’s Durgapur sent arrested male friend of gang rape victim to seven days police custody.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.
📌BJP releases 2nd list of 12 Candidates for Bihar Elections 2025; Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from Alinagar seat.
📌50 CPI (Maoist) cadres surrender with 39 weapons in Kanker.
📌BJP fields former IPS officer Anand Mishra as its candidate from Buxar.
📌West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sends a report on gangrape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and Home Ministry.
📌Karnataka Government hikes DA to 14.25% for employees, pensioners ahead of Deepavali.
📌Karna’ of Mahabharat serial, veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer passes away after Cancer battle. He was 68.
📌India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games bid approved, final decision will be made at the General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.
