Peace returns to Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Insight Bureau: Representatives of the local peace committee in violence-hit Jahangirpuri’s C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region. The people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday.

A representative from the Muslim community reportedly said, “We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

“I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I dont know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks,” the DCP said.

The violent clashes in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, had disturbed peace and harmony in the area.