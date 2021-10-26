FIRs against Kashmir Students for Anti-India Sloganeering During Indo-Pak Tie

Insight Bureau: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two separate cases under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against students of medical colleges who celebrated the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup match.

The Hostel wardens and management of the Government Medical College of Karan Nagar and The Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura of Srinagar district have also been booked under the anti-terror law.

They are MBBS and PG students of SKIMS Medical college Srinagar, Kashmir .They are celebrating the victory of Paki$tan over India.Shame on Traitor$ and we are Facing this behaviour of Mu$lims of Kashmir since College Time .They are persuing free MBBS degree from GoI. pic.twitter.com/Wvv5AegBWb — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) October 24, 2021

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed that they have filed a first information report against the medical students. The FIR also includes charges under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also filed cases against the students at the Government Medical College hostel “who were crying and dancing” after Pakistan won the match.

Officials said that the accused persons have not yet been identified and the police is conducting an investigation.