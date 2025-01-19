Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect in Burglary-Stabbing Case Remanded in Police Custody

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events following the violent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a 31-year-old man accused of stabbing the actor during a burglary attempt has been remanded to five-day police custody. A Mumbai court, citing the possibility of an international conspiracy, extended the custody until January 24 to allow police to deepen their investigation.

The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzada, allegedly a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India, was arrested earlier today after eluding authorities for two days. Police revealed that Shehzada had been living in Mumbai under the alias Vijay Das, working for a housekeeping agency. His apprehension marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has gripped the entertainment industry and the public alike.

The attack occurred on January 16 at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, Satguru Sharan in Bandra, when the accused reportedly broke into the property intending to burgle it. During the attempted robbery, Khan sustained multiple stab wounds, including severe injuries to his thoracic spine. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where emergency surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch blade. Doctors have confirmed that the actor is now out of danger and has been transferred from the ICU to a regular room as his recovery progresses.

Police told the court they are investigating potential links between Shehzada and an international network, emphasizing that such a connection cannot be ruled out. “The documents and evidence point toward a broader motive that needs thorough exploration,” stated an official familiar with the case.

According to officials, the breakthrough in tracking down the suspect came from a labour contractor who had previously employed Shehzada. Acting on the contractor’s information, law enforcement teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police coordinated a raid in a labour camp hidden in a forested area of Thane district, where the accused was finally captured.

Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bandra Division, described the arrest as a significant step toward justice. “This is the first recorded burglary attempt at Mr. Khan’s residence. We are committed to uncovering the full extent of the accused’s activities and any connections to broader criminal operations,” Gedam said.

The incident has raised security concerns among Mumbai’s celebrity residents, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and improved residential security measures. Meanwhile, Khan’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of public support and the swift action taken by the police.