Russian Invasion of Ukraine – 10 New Developments

Insight Bureau: The USA & European Countries failed to defend Ukraine, which continues to be under attack from the Russian forces.

At least 137 Ukrainians died on Day 1 of the Russian attack while many more deaths have gone unreported.

Here are 10 New Developments:

🔹Ukraine’s President confirms death of 137 people and over 300 injured on Day 1 of #Russian attack.

🔹”We have been left alone to fight against Russia. Nobody stands with us”, he rued.

🔹Ukrainian President Zelenskiy asks the 27 leaders of Europe whether Ukraine will be in NATO; gets NO answer.

🔹13 Ukrainian Border Guards killed, as #Russia takes over Snake Island in the Black Sea.

🔹Russia takes control of several Ukranian Cities and inflicts heavy damage on Ukranian Military Installations, Airbases and Naval base.

🔹Russia takes control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. US claims staff at the plant are taken hostages.

🔹Ukraine claims it destroyed 30 Tanks, 5 Planes and 6 Helicopters belonging to Russia.

🔹A Russian military transport plane crashed in Voronezh region near Ukraine. Crew killed.

🔹Neither USA nor NATO showed interest in sending troops to Ukraine. They only imposed sanctions on Russia.

🔹New sanctions are designed for ‘long-term impact’ on Russia, says US President Joe Biden.