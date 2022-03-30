RRR (Hindi) beats ‘The Kashmir Files’ to become fastest entrant to Rs 100 Cr club
It beats 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to become the fastest entrant to Rs 100-crore club in 2022.
Insight Bureau: SS Rajamouli’s recently released film, RRR has set the box office on fire! The Hindi version of RRR crossed the Rs 100-crore mark today.
While RRR crossed the milestone in five days, the other two films took 8 and 13 days, respectively.
RRR has now become the fifth south-dubbed film to enter the elite club.
Day-wise Collections of ‘RRR’ in India:
🔹Friday (Day 1) – Rs 20.07 Cr
🔹Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 24 Cr
🔹Sunday (Day 3) – 31.50 Cr
🔹Monday (Day 4) – 17 Cr
🔹Tuesday (Day 5) – 15.02 Cr
🔸Total Collections: Rs 107.59 Cr
