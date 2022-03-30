RRR (Hindi) beats ‘The Kashmir Files’ to become fastest entrant to Rs 100 Cr club

Insight Bureau: SS Rajamouli’s recently released film, RRR has set the box office on fire! The Hindi version of RRR crossed the Rs 100-crore mark today.

It beats ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to become the fastest entrant to Rs 100-crore club in 2022.

While RRR crossed the milestone in five days, the other two films took 8 and 13 days, respectively.

RRR has now become the fifth south-dubbed film to enter the elite club.

Day-wise Collections of ‘RRR’ in India:

🔹Friday (Day 1) – Rs 20.07 Cr

🔹Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 24 Cr

🔹Sunday (Day 3) – 31.50 Cr

🔹Monday (Day 4) – 17 Cr

🔹Tuesday (Day 5) – 15.02 Cr

🔸Total Collections: Rs 107.59 Cr