Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23: Key Highlights

Insight Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented the Interim Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly for 4 months.

The total outlay for 2022-23 would touch Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time.

Niranjan Pujari during the presentation of Interim Budget said that for 2022-23, Odishaโ€™s economy is expected to grow at 9 to 9.5% as compared to the national growth rate of 7.8%.

Key Highlights of Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23:

๐Ÿ”น Education: Rs 26,492 crore

๐Ÿ”น Agriculture and Allied sectors: Rs 20,344 crore

๐Ÿ”น Public Health Care: Rs 12,241 crore

๐Ÿ”น Disaster Response: Rs 3200 crore

๐Ÿ”น Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva: 2,335 crore

๐Ÿ”นMission Shakti: Rs 2000 crore

๐Ÿ”น DBT under KALIA Scheme โ€“ Rs 1874 crore

๐Ÿ”น Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana: Rs 1864 crore

๐Ÿ”น ABADHA project: Rs 1408 crore

๐Ÿ”น Interest Subvention to Farmers โ€“ Rs 907 crore

๐Ÿ”น Interest free loan on fertiliser, seeds โ€“ Rs 300

crore

๐Ÿ”น Biju Expressway: Rs 200 crore

๐Ÿ”น ABHADA (Puri): Rs 200 crore

๐Ÿ”น EKAMRA: Rs 200 crore

๐Ÿ”น SAMALEI: Rs 200 crore