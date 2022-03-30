Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23: Key Highlights

Insight Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented the Interim Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly for 4 months.

The total outlay for 2022-23 would touch Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time.

Niranjan Pujari during the presentation of Interim Budget said that for 2022-23, Odisha’s economy is expected to grow at 9 to 9.5% as compared to the national growth rate of 7.8%.

Key Highlights of Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23:

🔹 Education: Rs 26,492 crore

🔹 Agriculture and Allied sectors: Rs 20,344 crore

🔹 Public Health Care: Rs 12,241 crore

🔹 Disaster Response: Rs 3200 crore

🔹 Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva: 2,335 crore

🔹Mission Shakti: Rs 2000 crore

🔹 DBT under KALIA Scheme – Rs 1874 crore

🔹 Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana: Rs 1864 crore

🔹 ABADHA project: Rs 1408 crore

🔹 Interest Subvention to Farmers – Rs 907 crore

🔹 Interest free loan on fertiliser, seeds – Rs 300

crore

🔹 Biju Expressway: Rs 200 crore

🔹 ABHADA (Puri): Rs 200 crore

🔹 EKAMRA: Rs 200 crore

🔹 SAMALEI: Rs 200 crore