Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23: Key Highlights
Insight Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented the Interim Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly for 4 months.
The total outlay for 2022-23 would touch Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time.
Niranjan Pujari during the presentation of Interim Budget said that for 2022-23, Odisha’s economy is expected to grow at 9 to 9.5% as compared to the national growth rate of 7.8%.
Key Highlights of Odisha Interim Budget 2022-23:
🔹 Education: Rs 26,492 crore
🔹 Agriculture and Allied sectors: Rs 20,344 crore
🔹 Public Health Care: Rs 12,241 crore
🔹 Disaster Response: Rs 3200 crore
🔹 Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva: 2,335 crore
🔹Mission Shakti: Rs 2000 crore
🔹 DBT under KALIA Scheme – Rs 1874 crore
🔹 Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana: Rs 1864 crore
🔹 ABADHA project: Rs 1408 crore
🔹 Interest Subvention to Farmers – Rs 907 crore
🔹 Interest free loan on fertiliser, seeds – Rs 300
crore
🔹 Biju Expressway: Rs 200 crore
🔹 ABHADA (Puri): Rs 200 crore
🔹 EKAMRA: Rs 200 crore
🔹 SAMALEI: Rs 200 crore
