Puri Swargadwar to reopen for everyone across Odisha from August 16

Insight Bureau: In a major relief for lakhs of devotees, the Puri district administration has decided to reopen the Swargadwar for everyone across Odisha from August 16.

There will be no restrictions during Weekend Shutdown.

A total of 10 people will be allowed to participate while performing the last rites of a deceased with strict adherence to the COVID protocols.

Covid negative report has been mandatory for performing the last rites, informed Puri Sub-Collector Bhabatarana Sahu.

Earlier, Puri District Administration had banned cremation of the deceased from outside Puri District due to Covid spike.