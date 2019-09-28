Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Pune Art Festival 2019: Vote for Odia Boy Babuli Kandi Online

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Babuli Kandi is taking the acrylic painting to new heights by his live sketching.

Hailing from Arakhapal village in Bhuban Tehsil in Dhenkanal District of Odisha, Babuli Kandi is recently pursuing bachelor’s degree at BK College of Arts and Crafts in Bhubaneswar.

The artist loves acrylic painting, live sketching. His effort to capture a slice of everyday life reflects in his canvas.

Recently he has participated in Pune Art Festival going to be held on December 26.

Please go through the link and vote him to win the contest and make our State proud.

https://www.puneartfestival.org/artecon-entry/OTE=/

