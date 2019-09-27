India gave the World Buddha not Yuddha: PM Modi at UNGA

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today.

Addressing the UNGA, Modi outlined the steps Government of India has taken in the field of development, peace and security.

Top 5 quotes of PM Modi at UNGA

•India gave the World Buddh, not Yuddh

•Terrorism biggest challenge to humanity

•Will make India tuberculosis-free by 2025

•India initiating a very large campaign to become plastic-free Nation

•20 million houses for poor by 2022