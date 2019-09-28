Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Elephant hit by Train in West Bengal; Watch Video

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: A disturbing video of an elephant, hit by a train in West Bengal jungle left people over Social Media completely devastated.

Aditya Panda who is working for Wildlife conservation took to Twitter and shared a video where the engine of the Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity Express train hit an elephant that was trying to cross the tracks in the jungle. The elephant later tried to drag itself out of the way of the rail track.

Though the local Forest Department reached the spot on time, there is little chance of of his survival, said Panda.

In India, railway lines are laid cross elephant habitats in several States. That resulted in more elephant deaths.

The main concern is to preserve the habitats of wildlife and protect natural ecosystems and wild populations. We need to reduce construction of roads and railway tracks in wildlife habitat and preserve Wildlife.

