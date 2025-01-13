President Murmu Launches New Dairy Initiatives to Boost Livestock Development in Odisha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the vital role of livestock in strengthening rural economies while virtually inaugurating key initiatives of the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The new schemes — Cow Induction, Giftmilk, and Market Support — have been launched under the guidance of the National Dairy Development Board to enhance dairy productivity and market access for farmers in Odisha.

In her address, the President emphasized India’s remarkable achievements in milk production, attributing it to strategic breed development and genetic upgradation efforts. “Livestock has been integral to our rural economy and household incomes,” she said. “India’s diverse livestock breeds have enriched our agricultural heritage. Our strides in milk productivity reflect a steadfast commitment to excellence in animal husbandry, but more can be done to improve animal health.”

President Murmu also underlined the importance of enhancing both the health and population of livestock to improve the quality of milk and other animal-derived products. She expressed optimism that such holistic efforts would contribute significantly to building a healthier nation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, participating in the event, praised the central government’s initiatives and highlighted the state’s Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana. Designed to boost milk production over the next five years, the scheme offers up to 70% financial assistance to dairy farms. He further announced that the state government would subsidize 85% of the insurance premium for livestock, with farm owners covering the remaining 15%.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, speaking during the program, acknowledged India’s leadership in global milk production, noting a record output of 239.30 million tonnes in the past year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha’s Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, and Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia were also present at the event.