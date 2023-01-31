President Droupadi Murmu speaks about India in 2014 and 2023

TNI Bureau: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday delivered her first address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the Budget session of the Parliament began.

Key Highlights of her address:

➡️India has become the third largest aviation market in the world. Till 2014, the number of airports across the country was 74 , now it has increased to 147.

➡️Before 2014, where there were a total of 725 universities in the country, more than 300 new universities have been formed in the last eight years.

➡️145 medical colleges were opened in the country between 2004 and 2014, more than 260 medical colleges have been opened from 2014 to 2022.

➡️About 3.81 lakh km of roads were built in the country till 2013-14 under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. However, by 2021-22, this network of rural roads has increased to more than 7 lakh km. So far, more than 99% of the country’s habitations have been connected by road.

➡️The National Highway network has grown by more than 55% during the last eight years.

➡️The Government has increased the solar power capacity by almost 20 times in the last eight years.

➡️Metro network in India has increased more than 3 times in the last eight years.

➡️In 2015, India was ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index. Now it has reached 40th position.

➡️There were only a few hundred registered start-ups in India, today this number is almost 90,000.

➡️India’s defence exports have grown 6 times.

➡️The first indigenous aircraft carrier has also joined our army in the form of INS Vikrant.

➡️About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

➡️ In the last few years, the Government has provided pucca houses to more than three and half crore poor families.

➡️The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has saved crores of poor from becoming poorer, preventing them from spending Rupees 80,000 crore.

➡️Today medicines are being made available at very low cost in about 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. As a result, about Rupees 20,000 crore of the poor have been saved.

From surgical strike to crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq, Government of India has been recognized as a decisive government, said President Murmu.